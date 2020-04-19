Jefferies Financial Group Raises Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Price Target to $31.00

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DEA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.57.

DEA traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.12. 557,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,789. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.20 and a beta of 0.43. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.60.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.20 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

In related news, Director James E. Mead sold 3,805 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $94,630.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $136,809.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alison M. Bernard sold 15,501 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $382,099.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,556 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,143. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 8.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,007,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,354,000 after purchasing an additional 308,954 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,932,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,597,000 after purchasing an additional 673,094 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,785,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,378,000 after purchasing an additional 396,929 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,359,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,522,000 after purchasing an additional 87,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Analyst Recommendations for Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit