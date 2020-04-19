Jefferies Financial Group Raises Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Price Target to $31.00

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DEA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.57.

DEA traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.12. 557,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,789. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.20 and a beta of 0.43. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.60.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.20 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

In related news, Director James E. Mead sold 3,805 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $94,630.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $136,809.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alison M. Bernard sold 15,501 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $382,099.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,556 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,143. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 8.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,007,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,354,000 after purchasing an additional 308,954 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,932,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,597,000 after purchasing an additional 673,094 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,785,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,378,000 after purchasing an additional 396,929 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,359,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,522,000 after purchasing an additional 87,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

