Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Short Interest Down 26.5% in March

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the March 15th total of 1,945,400 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 959,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of JELD stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 831,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,246. Jeld-Wen has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average is $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 1st quarter worth about $704,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JELD shares. ValuEngine downgraded Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Benchmark lowered their target price on Jeld-Wen from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Jeld-Wen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Jeld-Wen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.46.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

