Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Cut to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jeld-Wen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Jeld-Wen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Jeld-Wen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.46.

Shares of NYSE:JELD traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 831,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,246. Jeld-Wen has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $884.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jeld-Wen will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen in the first quarter valued at $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen in the first quarter valued at $704,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

