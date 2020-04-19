Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Given New $13.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) had its price objective lowered by SunTrust Banks from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Jeld-Wen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Jeld-Wen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jeld-Wen has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.46.

NYSE JELD traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.58. 831,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,246. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54. Jeld-Wen has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $884.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.89.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 1.49%. Jeld-Wen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jeld-Wen will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 287.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,864,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,326 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the 4th quarter valued at $20,316,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the 4th quarter valued at $16,140,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,588,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,608,000 after purchasing an additional 541,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the 4th quarter valued at $7,509,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

