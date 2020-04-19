Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at SunTrust Banks

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) had its target price trimmed by SunTrust Banks from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JELD. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Jeld-Wen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Jeld-Wen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.46.

Jeld-Wen stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.58. 831,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,246. The firm has a market cap of $884.63 million, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.54. Jeld-Wen has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jeld-Wen will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Jeld-Wen by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Jeld-Wen by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Jeld-Wen by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

