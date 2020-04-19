John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JBT. ValuEngine upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 26,181.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 944,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,354,000 after buying an additional 940,437 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,220,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 880,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,233,000 after buying an additional 161,197 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,458,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,336,000 after buying an additional 124,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,340,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,006,000 after buying an additional 121,815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE JBT traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.64. 359,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.56. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $56.54 and a one year high of $127.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.98 and its 200 day moving average is $101.71.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $545.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

