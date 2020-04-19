JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) Short Interest Update

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 738,200 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the March 15th total of 1,029,400 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 335,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of JW.A traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.65. The stock had a trading volume of 225,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,373. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $50.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average of $43.79. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.94.

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $467.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.74 million. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.95%.

About JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

