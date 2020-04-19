JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Cut to $101.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $82.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank restated a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones restated a buy rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.56.

NYSE JPM traded up $7.85 on Wednesday, reaching $95.18. The company had a trading volume of 29,634,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,166,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.78 and a 200-day moving average of $122.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,324 shares of company stock worth $11,443,088 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

