JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Hold Rating for Linde (NYSE:LIN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their hold rating on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung fur Linde auf Neutral” belassen. Im Rahmen einer uberarbeitung des Bewertungsmodells fur den Industriegasekonzern habe er seine Ergebnisprognose (Ebitda) fur 2020 erhoht, schrieb Analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die 2020er Schatzung fur den Gewinn je Aktie beliess er unverandert./edh/kro

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.04.2020 / 12:28 / EDT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.04.2020 / 13:03 / EDT

JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s analyst commented.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LIN. ValuEngine raised shares of Linde from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Linde from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra raised shares of Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Linde from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $219.47.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $5.42 on Thursday, reaching $188.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,605,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,069. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $227.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Linde will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

In related news, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $54,764.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,420.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franz Fehrenbach bought 1,400 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.72 per share, for a total transaction of $222,208.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,095.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 538.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

