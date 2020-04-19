Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,080,000 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the March 15th total of 6,883,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Kimberly Clark stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.94. 1,938,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,215. Kimberly Clark has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $149.23. The company has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.69.
Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,929,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 27,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,616,000 after buying an additional 81,870 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.25.
About Kimberly Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.
