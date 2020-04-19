Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,080,000 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the March 15th total of 6,883,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Kimberly Clark stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.94. 1,938,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,215. Kimberly Clark has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $149.23. The company has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.69.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,929,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 27,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,616,000 after buying an additional 81,870 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.25.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

