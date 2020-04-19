Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.78.

KIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Compass Point lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of KIM stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,349,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,077,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.44. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.45 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 35.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $123,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth $99,155,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,465,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,987 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,347,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,460,000 after buying an additional 2,386,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,080,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,725,000 after buying an additional 1,709,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,429,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,811,000 after buying an additional 1,287,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

