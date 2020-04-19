Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its price objective dropped by Wells Fargo & Co from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point cut Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.78.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of KIM stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.92. 7,349,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,077,552. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $123,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CenturyLink Investment Management Co acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 12.0% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 32,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 190,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,669,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,576,000 after acquiring an additional 808,100 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 144,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 20,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.