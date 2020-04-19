Krios Achieves Market Cap of $1.90 Million (KRI)

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Krios has a total market cap of $1.90 million and $257.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Krios has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Krios token can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.87 or 0.02739848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00225500 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00057348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00050973 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 211,325,077 tokens. Krios’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Krios is www.krios.io

Krios Token Trading

Krios can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

