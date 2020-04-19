Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the March 15th total of 2,589,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 393,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Landstar System by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Landstar System by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Landstar System by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Landstar System by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period.

Shares of Landstar System stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $103.59. The stock had a trading volume of 344,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,610. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.82 and a 200 day moving average of $109.09. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.03.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $994.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Landstar System will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LSTR. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Landstar System from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.15.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

