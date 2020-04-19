Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Lawson Products from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Lawson Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lawson Products from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of Lawson Products stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.01. 14,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,999. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lawson Products has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $58.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $88.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.15 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 1.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lawson Products will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Decata purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,450.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder King Luther Capital Management bought 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $401,244.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 17,100 shares of company stock worth $600,574. Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Lawson Products during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lawson Products during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Lawson Products during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lawson Products during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lawson Products during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

