Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Given New $29.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) had its price target lifted by SunTrust Banks from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.20.

Leggett & Platt stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.89. 1,231,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,331. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average is $43.99. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $55.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 13.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,550,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,806,000 after buying an additional 1,882,237 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,571,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,553,000 after buying an additional 82,767 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,482,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,181,000 after buying an additional 72,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,182,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,719,000 after buying an additional 143,266 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,367,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,533,000 after buying an additional 26,789 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

