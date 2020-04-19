Lennar Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:LEN.B)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE LEN.B opened at $32.75 on Friday. Lennar has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.77%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

