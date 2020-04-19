Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.73.
LNC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.
In other Lincoln National news, EVP Lisa Buckingham bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,251.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $116,305 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Lincoln National stock traded up $2.03 on Tuesday, hitting $29.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,164,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,270. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $67.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 2.15.
Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.41. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 18.39%.
Lincoln National Company Profile
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.
