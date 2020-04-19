Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.73.

LNC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Lisa Buckingham bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,251.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $116,305 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded up $2.03 on Tuesday, hitting $29.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,164,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,270. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $67.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 2.15.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.41. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

