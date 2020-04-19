Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cross Research lowered Littelfuse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Littelfuse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Littelfuse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Littelfuse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $208.33.

NASDAQ LFUS traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.09. 128,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,587. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. Littelfuse has a one year low of $103.63 and a one year high of $206.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.75 and a 200-day moving average of $172.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.25%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William P. Noglows sold 623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $115,697.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,052.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $36,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,952.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,823 shares of company stock worth $892,429 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth about $65,854,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,453 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 569,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,018,000 after purchasing an additional 32,061 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,315 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 103,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after acquiring an additional 23,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

