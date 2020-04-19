Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Price Target Raised to $3.50 at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) had its price target boosted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $2.50 to $3.50 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LIVX. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livexlive Media from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Livexlive Media has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.83.

NASDAQ:LIVX traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.28. 578,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,620. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $111.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.52. Livexlive Media has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $5.19.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 million. Livexlive Media had a negative net margin of 105.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,178.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Livexlive Media will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 14,788 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 31.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livexlive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

