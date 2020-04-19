LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other LMP Automotive news, CEO Samer Tawfik bought 6,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $77,140.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,727,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,798,457.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LMP Automotive stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ThinkEquity started coverage on LMP Automotive in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LMPX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.98. The stock had a trading volume of 34,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,536. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91. LMP Automotive has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $49.30.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles.

