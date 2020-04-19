Louisiana-Pacific’s (LPX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LPX. TD Securities upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens decreased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.54.

Shares of NYSE LPX traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.46. 885,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,425. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -218.25 and a beta of 1.73. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $34.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.45 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 3,600 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,856.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,544.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,280 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

