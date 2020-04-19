Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $9.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LOVE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lovesac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Lovesac from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Lovesac from $37.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lovesac from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lovesac has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.15. 3,337,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,284. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41. The stock has a market cap of $109.18 million, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.14. Lovesac has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $46.79.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.64 million. Lovesac had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.21%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lovesac will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 193.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 15,291 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Lovesac in the third quarter valued at $1,479,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at $1,636,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac during the third quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 581,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 343,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

