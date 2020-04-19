Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at SunTrust Banks

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price objective cut by SunTrust Banks from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LOW. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.68.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW stock traded up $4.66 on Thursday, reaching $97.10. 7,072,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,359,447. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.64. The company has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.