LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Downgraded by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $57.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LYB. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.76.

LYB traded up $2.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.19. 4,165,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,689. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $98.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 4,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital International Sarl bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

