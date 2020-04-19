LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Downgraded by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $57.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LYB. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.76.
LYB traded up $2.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.19. 4,165,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,689. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $98.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83.
In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 4,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital International Sarl bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.
