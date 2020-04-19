LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Downgraded to Hold at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $57.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LYB. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.76.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $2.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.19. 4,165,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,380,689. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel bought 4,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 278,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 146,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,859,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

