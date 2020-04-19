Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

MAIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Securities cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

MAIN stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $24.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.99. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $45.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 53.24%. The business had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.13 per share, with a total value of $25,721.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 364,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,518,531.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur L. French bought 2,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $366,575.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,850 shares of company stock worth $223,853. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Main Street Capital (MAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.