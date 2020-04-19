MalwareChain (MALW) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $136,538.00

MalwareChain (CURRENCY:MALW) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One MalwareChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00005171 BTC on popular exchanges. MalwareChain has a total market capitalization of $550,459.05 and $136,538.00 worth of MalwareChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MalwareChain has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00325161 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00420260 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00014785 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006615 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000641 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000225 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000618 BTC.

MalwareChain Profile

MalwareChain is a coin. MalwareChain’s total supply is 3,859,124 coins and its circulating supply is 1,480,176 coins. The official website for MalwareChain is malwarechain.com . The official message board for MalwareChain is medium.com/@MalwareChain/introducing-malwarechain-a-unique-distributed-antivirus-with-a-pos-masternode-based-architecture-d1e63a3ebc07

Buying and Selling MalwareChain

MalwareChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

