MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on MannKind in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.45.

MannKind stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,332. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30. MannKind has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $1.88.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $15.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MannKind will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MannKind by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,187,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 983,684 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MannKind by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,330,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 208,435 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in MannKind by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 314,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 200,156 shares during the period. 28.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

