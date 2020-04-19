Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.19.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays raised Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday.

MAS traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $39.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,550,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563,329. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.08. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.75. Masco has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $50.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masco will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In other Masco news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $1,186,616.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,612.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 59,900.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 889.9% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

