Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Imperial Capital from $25.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Imperial Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 75.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

NYSE MTDR traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $3.42. 4,984,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,467,501. The company has a market capitalization of $355.54 million, a PE ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average is $12.35.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $288.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Matador Resources news, Director Reynald Baribault purchased 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $89,910.00. Also, EVP Van H. Singleton II bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 461,632 shares of company stock worth $1,023,724. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $35,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Matador Resources by 478.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,404 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

