Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Get Matthews International alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MATW. BidaskClub cut Matthews International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut Matthews International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.94. 86,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,271. The stock has a market cap of $673.05 million, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Matthews International has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $40.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.50.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $365.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matthews International will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matthews International news, Director Tunon Alvaro Garcia purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,511. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward M. Brady, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $166,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Matthews International by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matthews International (MATW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.