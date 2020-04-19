Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Matthews International stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,271. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Matthews International has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $40.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.05 million, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $365.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matthews International will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Matthews International news, insider Edward M. Brady, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $166,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunon Alvaro Garcia acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Matthews International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Matthews International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Matthews International by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Matthews International by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

