Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maxar Technologies Inc. provides space technology solutions. The company engages in developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems of space for commercial and government markets. It offers vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics. The company’s portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Maxar Technologies Inc. is based in Westminster, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MAXR. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Maxar Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Maxar Technologies stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,134. The company has a market capitalization of $587.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.28. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.13). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

