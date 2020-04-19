Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Short Interest Up 10.1% in March

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,930,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 9,015,300 shares. Currently, 15.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of MDLA traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.44. 1,946,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,157. Medallia has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.66.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medallia will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Medallia from $45.00 to $32.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.90.

In other news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,296 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $230,462.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 482,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,405,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 290,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $6,432,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,995,769 shares in the company, valued at $66,446,156.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 685,913 shares of company stock valued at $17,320,447.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Medallia by 242.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Medallia by 564.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 53,430 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medallia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medallia by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medallia in the fourth quarter worth $1,556,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

