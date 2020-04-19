Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MediWound Ltd. is a biotechnology niche specialty company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products that address unmet needs in the fields of severe burn and chronic wound management. The company is also developing NexoBrid for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. MediWound Ltd. is headquartered in Yavne, Israel. “

Get Mediwound alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Mediwound in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Mediwound from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

MDWD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,257. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $53.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73. Mediwound has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $5.73.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. Mediwound had a net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 98.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mediwound will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mediwound by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 120,508 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Mediwound by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mediwound by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mediwound during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Mediwound during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mediwound

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mediwound (MDWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mediwound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediwound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.