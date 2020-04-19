Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Receives $711.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $719.57.

MTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $720.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI cut Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NYSE MTD traded up $25.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $720.91. 161,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,280. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $684.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $732.58. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $579.40 and a 1 year high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $843.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 18.65%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 22.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total transaction of $4,070,309.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,679,405.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.09, for a total value of $579,067.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,653.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,678 shares of company stock worth $12,076,167 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

