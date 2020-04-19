Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MU. ValuEngine lowered shares of Micron Technology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.22.

Shares of MU traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.70. 23,327,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,907,488. The company has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.74. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average is $49.59.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,241 shares of company stock valued at $704,745 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $394,000. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 76,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 63,548 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

