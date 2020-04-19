Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MU. ValuEngine lowered shares of Micron Technology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.22.

Shares of MU traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.70. 23,327,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,907,488. The company has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.74. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average is $49.59.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,241 shares of company stock valued at $704,745 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $394,000. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 76,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 63,548 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Analyst Recommendations for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit