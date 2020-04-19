MinexCoin (MNX) Market Cap Achieves $182,252.01

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last week, MinexCoin has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. MinexCoin has a market capitalization of $182,252.01 and approximately $16.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MinexCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0287 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, Exmo and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013974 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.08 or 0.02760430 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00225604 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00057375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00050968 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About MinexCoin

MinexCoin is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,597,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,349,826 coins. MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com . The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Exmo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinexCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

