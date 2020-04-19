Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

MINI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Mobile Mini from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

Get Mobile Mini alerts:

Mobile Mini stock traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.08. 506,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.16. Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $45.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.13. The company has a market cap of $877.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $159.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mobile Mini will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 3,603.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.