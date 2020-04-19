Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MOBL. ValuEngine raised shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOBL traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,746,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,173. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average is $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Mobileiron has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $538.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 111.76%. The company had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mobileiron will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mobileiron news, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 415,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,996,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $84,616.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 355,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,911.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 2,818.1% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 6,033,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,286,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after purchasing an additional 208,771 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,663,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 395,860 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,598,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 372,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,160,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 429,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Mobileiron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

