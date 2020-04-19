Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MOBL. ValuEngine raised shares of Mobileiron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobileiron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Get Mobileiron alerts:

NASDAQ MOBL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,746,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,173. Mobileiron has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $538.60 million, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 111.76%. The firm had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mobileiron will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 415,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,996,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $84,616.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 355,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,911.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 2,617.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Mobileiron during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileiron during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Mobileiron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileiron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileiron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.