Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Short Interest Update

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,660,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the March 15th total of 21,327,300 shares. Currently, 11.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Moderna from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moderna from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Moderna to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Moderna from $34.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

Shares of MRNA traded up $6.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.85. 32,220,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,221,191. Moderna has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $41.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.23 and a beta of -0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.28.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. Moderna had a negative net margin of 855.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.54%. The company had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

