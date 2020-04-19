Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. and subsidiaries is a technology-enabled consumer products company which uses machine learning, natural language processing and data analytics to design, develop, market and sell products. The company operates through online retail channels such as Amazon, eBay and Walmart. It owned and operated brand includes hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. The company sells products in home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Mohawk Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Mohawk Group in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.35.

Mohawk Group stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,422. Mohawk Group has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.88.

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mohawk Group stock. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Group Holdings (NYSE:MWK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. NorthRock Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Mohawk Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States. It offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOme, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

