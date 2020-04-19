Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) PT Raised to $98.00 at SunTrust Banks

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its target price hoisted by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MHK. Cfra dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised Mohawk Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $144.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.63.

MHK traded up $4.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,139. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.63. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.56. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $56.62 and a 1 year high of $156.60.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,174 shares in the company, valued at $237,770.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,090.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

