Morgan Stanley Lowers JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) to Equal Weight

Apr 19th, 2020

Morgan Stanley cut shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JD. UBS Group upgraded shares of JD.Com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of JD.Com from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of JD.Com from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.Com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.48.

JD stock traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $46.15. The company had a trading volume of 20,771,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,517,376. JD.Com has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $47.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.42. The stock has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.96.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.73 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JD.Com will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in JD.Com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,199,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $605,944,000 after buying an additional 58,592 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,517,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,764,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,142 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,175,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,106 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,001,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,189,000 after purchasing an additional 407,578 shares during the period. 40.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

