Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MS opened at $39.09 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.68. The company has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.68 per share, with a total value of $2,484,000.00. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MS shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

