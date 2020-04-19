Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Mplx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.87.

NYSE MPLX traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.05. 7,832,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,730,320. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40. Mplx has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). Mplx had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mplx will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mplx by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 255,707 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mplx by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Mplx by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 51,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,689,000. 30.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

