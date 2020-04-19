National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Short Interest Up 9.3% in March

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,650,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the March 15th total of 18,897,600 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

In other news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,485.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jose A. Bayardo bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $101,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,869.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

NOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stephens lowered shares of National-Oilwell Varco to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Shares of NYSE:NOV traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.67. 6,858,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,986,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.06. National-Oilwell Varco has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $28.62.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.84. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.78%.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

