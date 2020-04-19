Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Short Interest Down 23.9% in March

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,800 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 256,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,389. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. Navios Maritime has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $8.10.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $118.88 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 31.72%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navios Maritime stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825,033 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,089 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.18% of Navios Maritime worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Navios Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through three segments: Dry Bulk Vessel Operations, Logistics Business, and Containers Business.

